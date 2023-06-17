Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Marlins - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses leads Washington in slugging percentage (.385) thanks to 18 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 17th in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 123rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- In 71.9% of his 64 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- In 64 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Meneses has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (35.9%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (9.4%).
- He has scored in 25 games this year (39.1%), including multiple runs in three games.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|30
|.301
|AVG
|.294
|.333
|OBP
|.346
|.368
|SLG
|.405
|8
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|18
|31/7
|K/BB
|21/10
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 75 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Garrett (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.10 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, the lefty went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.10 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .266 to opposing hitters.
