The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses leads Washington in slugging percentage (.385) thanks to 18 extra-base hits.

He ranks 17th in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 123rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

In 71.9% of his 64 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

In 64 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Meneses has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (35.9%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (9.4%).

He has scored in 25 games this year (39.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 30 .301 AVG .294 .333 OBP .346 .368 SLG .405 8 XBH 10 0 HR 2 16 RBI 18 31/7 K/BB 21/10 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings