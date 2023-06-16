Nationals vs. Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 16
The Miami Marlins (38-31) and Washington Nationals (27-40) clash on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Nationals Park.
The Marlins will give the ball to Sandy Alcantara (2-5, 4.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Trevor Williams (3-4, 4.11 ERA).
Nationals vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (2-5, 4.86 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (3-4, 4.11 ERA)
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams
- Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .264 to his opponents.
- Williams is trying to secure his third quality start of the season in this game.
- Williams will look to prolong a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging five frames per appearance).
- In two of his 13 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Trevor Williams vs. Marlins
- He will take the mound against a Marlins squad that is hitting .255 as a unit (10th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .396 (19th in the league) with 67 total home runs (22nd in MLB action).
- In six innings over one appearance against the Marlins this season, Williams has a 4.5 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are batting .217.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara
- Alcantara (2-5) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.
- The 27-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with an ERA of 4.86, a 2.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.188.
- He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.
- Alcantara will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.
- He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 27-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.86), 37th in WHIP (1.188), and 45th in K/9 (7.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
