The Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals will play on Friday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with Jorge Soler and Jeimer Candelario among those expected to step up at the plate.

Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 52 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 171 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 24th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

Washington ranks 24th in the majors with 281 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.321).

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 6.9 times per game on average.

Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.61) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined 1.461 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Trevor Williams (3-4) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He has two quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Williams will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Braves L 6-4 Away MacKenzie Gore Jared Shuster 6/11/2023 Braves W 6-2 Away Trevor Williams Bryce Elder 6/13/2023 Astros L 6-1 Away Patrick Corbin Hunter Brown 6/14/2023 Astros L 5-4 Away Josiah Gray Framber Valdez 6/15/2023 Astros W 4-1 Away MacKenzie Gore Cristian Javier 6/16/2023 Marlins - Home Trevor Williams Sandy Alcantara 6/17/2023 Marlins - Home Jake Irvin Braxton Garrett 6/18/2023 Marlins - Home Patrick Corbin Jesús Luzardo 6/19/2023 Cardinals - Home Josiah Gray Jack Flaherty 6/20/2023 Cardinals - Home MacKenzie Gore Jordan Montgomery 6/21/2023 Cardinals - Home Trevor Williams Miles Mikolas

