Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Marlins - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas and his .525 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Astros.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with 74 hits, batting .286 this season with 26 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 26th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.
- In 77.3% of his games this season (51 of 66), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (27.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 66 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (13.6%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (53.0%), including seven multi-run games (10.6%).
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.301
|AVG
|.272
|.346
|OBP
|.331
|.512
|SLG
|.419
|15
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|12
|27/8
|K/BB
|45/10
|5
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alcantara (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.86 ERA in 83 1/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.86), 37th in WHIP (1.188), and 45th in K/9 (7.7).
