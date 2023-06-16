On Friday, Keibert Ruiz (.641 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Astros.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has eight doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks while hitting .244.

Ruiz has picked up a hit in 58.2% of his 55 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.5% of them.

In seven games this year, he has gone deep (12.7%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 38.2% of his games this season, Ruiz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 16 games this season (29.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 29 .245 AVG .243 .294 OBP .320 .362 SLG .426 7 XBH 9 2 HR 6 11 RBI 17 9/4 K/BB 8/11 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings