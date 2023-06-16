Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Marlins - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Keibert Ruiz (.641 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Astros.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has eight doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks while hitting .244.
- Ruiz has picked up a hit in 58.2% of his 55 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.5% of them.
- In seven games this year, he has gone deep (12.7%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 38.2% of his games this season, Ruiz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 16 games this season (29.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|29
|.245
|AVG
|.243
|.294
|OBP
|.320
|.362
|SLG
|.426
|7
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|17
|9/4
|K/BB
|8/11
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins will send Alcantara (2-5) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.86), 37th in WHIP (1.188), and 45th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
