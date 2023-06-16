On Friday, Joey Meneses (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses leads Washington in slugging percentage (.386) thanks to 18 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 123rd in the league in slugging.

Meneses has recorded a hit in 45 of 63 games this year (71.4%), including 21 multi-hit games (33.3%).

In 63 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

In 22 games this year (34.9%), Meneses has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 25 times this season (39.7%), including three games with multiple runs (4.8%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .301 AVG .294 .336 OBP .346 .368 SLG .405 8 XBH 10 0 HR 2 14 RBI 18 30/7 K/BB 21/10 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings