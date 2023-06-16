The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams (.256 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .217 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks.

Abrams has had a hit in 35 of 60 games this season (58.3%), including multiple hits nine times (15.0%).

He has hit a home run in six games this year (10.0%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

Abrams has had at least one RBI in 28.3% of his games this year (17 of 60), with two or more RBI nine times (15.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 20 games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 30 .235 AVG .200 .284 OBP .241 .382 SLG .355 9 XBH 9 3 HR 3 10 RBI 20 20/4 K/BB 30/4 4 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings