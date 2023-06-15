Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Astros on June 15, 2023
The Houston Astros host the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Alex Bregman, Lane Thomas and others in this game.
Nationals vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 18 walks and 30 RBI (72 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .283/.337/.461 so far this season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 13
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
Luis Garcia Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Garcia Stats
- Luis Garcia has 63 hits with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs, 14 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .275/.312/.389 on the season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jun. 14
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 10
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 9
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Cristian Javier Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Javier Stats
- Cristian Javier (7-1) will take the mound for the Astros, his 14th start of the season.
- In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.
- Javier has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 26-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.13), 12th in WHIP (1.058), and 31st in K/9 (8.9).
Javier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Guardians
|Jun. 9
|5.0
|7
|4
|4
|2
|3
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 3
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 28
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|3
|at Brewers
|May. 22
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Cubs
|May. 16
|6.0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|2
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Bregman Stats
- Bregman has recorded 63 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .243/.339/.386 on the year.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 10
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 9
|1-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Tucker Stats
- Kyle Tucker has 65 hits with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He has a .273/.349/.441 slash line on the season.
- Tucker heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a home run, four walks and three RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 10
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 9
|2-for-6
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
