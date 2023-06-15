Thursday's game between the Houston Astros (39-29) and the Washington Nationals (26-40) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Astros taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:10 PM on June 15.

The probable starters are Cristian Javier (7-1) for the Astros and MacKenzie Gore (3-5) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Nationals vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 2-7.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Nationals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

The Nationals have come away with 23 wins in the 60 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a mark of 10-14 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +160 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 38.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (277 total runs).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.67 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

