Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Astros - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith and his .429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Astros.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington in OBP (.345) this season, fueled by 62 hits.
- In 65.1% of his 63 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- In 63 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- In 20.6% of his games this season, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3%.
- In 25 games this season (39.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.269
|AVG
|.265
|.333
|OBP
|.357
|.311
|SLG
|.345
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|11
|23/10
|K/BB
|17/14
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.27 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.13), 12th in WHIP (1.058), and 31st in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.