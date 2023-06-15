C.J. Abrams -- with an on-base percentage of .154 in his past 10 games, 113 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on June 15 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Astros.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks.

In 35 of 59 games this season (59.3%) Abrams has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (15.3%).

He has hit a home run in six games this season (10.2%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Abrams has had at least one RBI in 28.8% of his games this year (17 of 59), with two or more RBI nine times (15.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 19 of 59 games (32.2%), including multiple runs twice.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 29 .235 AVG .208 .284 OBP .250 .382 SLG .368 9 XBH 9 3 HR 3 10 RBI 20 20/4 K/BB 29/4 4 SB 2

