Player prop bet odds for Alex Bregman, Lane Thomas and others are listed when the Houston Astros host the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Nationals vs. Astros Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 71 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .284/.338/.464 so far this year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 13 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Braves Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 0 2 5 0 at Braves Jun. 9 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has put up 58 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .248/.328/.440 on the season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 11 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 at Braves Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Valdez Stats

The Astros will send Framber Valdez (6-5) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 13 starts this season.

Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 13 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 2.36 ERA ranks fifth, 1.060 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 24th.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Jun. 8 5.0 4 3 3 5 4 vs. Angels Jun. 2 7.0 5 0 0 7 1 at Athletics May. 27 6.0 4 1 1 5 3 vs. Athletics May. 21 9.0 4 0 0 7 0 vs. Cubs May. 15 4.0 7 4 4 8 2

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bregman Stats

Bregman has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 36 walks and 39 RBI (63 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .247/.344/.392 so far this year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 10 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Guardians Jun. 9 1-for-6 1 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 13 doubles, nine home runs, 30 walks and 39 RBI (63 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He's slashed .269/.347/.440 on the season.

Tucker has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Guardians Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 9 2-for-6 0 0 2 2 2 at Blue Jays Jun. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

