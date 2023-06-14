Nationals vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 14
Wednesday's game features the Houston Astros (38-29) and the Washington Nationals (26-39) facing off at Minute Maid Park (on June 14) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 win for the Astros.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (6-5) to the mound, while Josiah Gray (4-5) will get the nod for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Nationals 3.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Nationals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.
- The Nationals have been victorious in 23, or 39%, of the 59 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Washington has a mark of 2-4 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +200 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.
- Washington scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (273 total, 4.2 per game).
- The Nationals have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.68) in the majors this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 7
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Patrick Corbin vs Zach Davies
|June 9
|@ Braves
|L 3-2
|Josiah Gray vs AJ Smith-Shawver
|June 10
|@ Braves
|L 6-4
|MacKenzie Gore vs Jared Shuster
|June 11
|@ Braves
|W 6-2
|Trevor Williams vs Bryce Elder
|June 13
|@ Astros
|L 6-1
|Patrick Corbin vs Hunter Brown
|June 14
|@ Astros
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Framber Valdez
|June 15
|@ Astros
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Cristian Javier
|June 16
|Marlins
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Sandy Alcantara
|June 17
|Marlins
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Braxton Garrett
|June 18
|Marlins
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Jesús Luzardo
|June 19
|Cardinals
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Jack Flaherty
