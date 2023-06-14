On Wednesday, Keibert Ruiz (.514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .235 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks.

Ruiz has picked up a hit in 56.6% of his 53 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.5% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

Ruiz has driven in a run in 20 games this year (37.7%), including four games with more than one RBI (7.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 of 53 games (28.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 27 .245 AVG .226 .294 OBP .311 .362 SLG .396 7 XBH 8 2 HR 5 11 RBI 15 9/4 K/BB 8/11 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings