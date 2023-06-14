Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Astros - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses and his .459 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has an OPS of .738, fueled by an OBP of .346 to go with a slugging percentage of .392. All three of those stats lead Washington hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks seventh in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.
- Meneses has picked up a hit in 45 of 62 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has homered in two of 62 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 35.5% of his games this season, Meneses has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 24 of 62 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|.301
|AVG
|.303
|.336
|OBP
|.356
|.368
|SLG
|.418
|8
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|18
|30/7
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Astros have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.30).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 69 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.36 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the lefty tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.36), 13th in WHIP (1.060), and 24th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.