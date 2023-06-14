Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Astros - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ildemaro Vargas is available when the Washington Nationals take on Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on June 10 against the Braves) he went 1-for-4.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ildemaro Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Astros Player Props
|Nationals vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Nationals vs Astros
|Nationals vs Astros Odds
|Nationals vs Astros Prediction
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .309 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and a walk.
- Vargas has gotten a hit in 11 of 20 games this year (55.0%), including five multi-hit games (25.0%).
- In 20 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Vargas has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (five of 20), with more than one RBI four times (20.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In nine of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|.300
|AVG
|.314
|.300
|OBP
|.333
|.650
|SLG
|.429
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|6
|2/0
|K/BB
|0/1
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.30 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.36 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.36), 13th in WHIP (1.060), and 24th in K/9 (9.5) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.