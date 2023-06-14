Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Astros - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Read More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .263 with five doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.
- In 64.5% of his 62 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- In 62 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Smith has driven in a run in 12 games this season (19.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.5%).
- He has scored in 24 of 62 games (38.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.269
|AVG
|.257
|.333
|OBP
|.352
|.311
|SLG
|.312
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|10
|23/10
|K/BB
|15/14
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Astros' 3.30 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.36 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 29-year-old's 2.36 ERA ranks fifth, 1.060 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
