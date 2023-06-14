Andrew Vaughn and Freddie Freeman are among the players with prop bets available when the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers meet at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday (starting at 10:10 PM ET).

Dodgers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Kershaw Stats

Clayton Kershaw (8-4) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 14th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Kershaw has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

The 35-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.95), 16th in WHIP (1.087), and fourth in K/9 (11) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Kershaw Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds Jun. 8 7.0 5 0 0 9 2 vs. Yankees Jun. 2 7.0 4 2 2 9 1 at Rays May. 27 5.0 6 4 4 6 2 at Cardinals May. 21 3.2 5 4 4 6 3 vs. Twins May. 16 4.0 7 2 2 7 1

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 90 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 33 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .338/.414/.583 slash line on the year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Phillies Jun. 10 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 0 at Phillies Jun. 9 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0 at Reds Jun. 8 2-for-2 1 0 2 2 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 39 walks and 41 RBI (66 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a .263/.365/.534 slash line so far this year.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .317 with a double, four home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 11 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Phillies Jun. 10 2-for-4 2 0 2 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 9 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Reds Jun. 8 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has recorded 60 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 40 runs.

He has a .248/.331/.434 slash line so far this year.

Vaughn hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Dodgers Jun. 13 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 vs. Marlins Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Marlins Jun. 10 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Marlins Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 8 0-for-2 1 0 0 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 18 doubles, 15 home runs, 14 walks and 34 RBI (64 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashing .261/.317/.518 so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Marlins Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 8 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

