C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Astros - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
C.J. Abrams, with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, June 14 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks while hitting .225.
- Abrams has picked up a hit in 60.3% of his 58 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.5% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in six games this year (10.3%), homering in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Abrams has picked up an RBI in 27.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- In 19 games this season (32.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|.235
|AVG
|.216
|.284
|OBP
|.259
|.382
|SLG
|.382
|9
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|19
|20/4
|K/BB
|27/4
|4
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Astros have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.30).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.36 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.36), 13th in WHIP (1.060), and 24th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.