The Houston Astros (37-29) host the Washington Nationals (26-38) to open a three-game series at Minute Maid Park, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday. The Astros are on the back of a series defeat to the Guardians, and the Nationals a series loss to the Braves.

The probable starters are Hunter Brown (5-3) for the Astros and Patrick Corbin (4-6) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (5-3, 3.82 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (4-6, 4.89 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

The Nationals are sending Corbin (4-6) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.89 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.89, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .303 against him.

Corbin has seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Corbin will look to go five or more innings for his 13th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

He allowed one or more earned runs in all of his appearances in 2023.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

The Astros' Brown (5-3) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.82 ERA this season with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across 12 games.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

In 12 starts, Brown has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

The 24-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.82), 40th in WHIP (1.215), and 10th in K/9 (10.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

