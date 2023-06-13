Nationals vs. Astros Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 13
The Houston Astros (37-29) host the Washington Nationals (26-38) to open a three-game series at Minute Maid Park, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday. The Astros are on the back of a series defeat to the Guardians, and the Nationals a series loss to the Braves.
The probable starters are Hunter Brown (5-3) for the Astros and Patrick Corbin (4-6) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (5-3, 3.82 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (4-6, 4.89 ERA)
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin
- The Nationals are sending Corbin (4-6) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.89 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.89, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .303 against him.
- Corbin has seven quality starts under his belt this year.
- Corbin will look to go five or more innings for his 13th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.
- He allowed one or more earned runs in all of his appearances in 2023.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown
- The Astros' Brown (5-3) will make his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.
- The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.82 ERA this season with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across 12 games.
- He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.
- In 12 starts, Brown has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.
- The 24-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.82), 40th in WHIP (1.215), and 10th in K/9 (10.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
