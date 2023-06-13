Tuesday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (37-29) against the Washington Nationals (26-38) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:10 PM on June 13.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (5-3) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (4-6) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Nationals vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-6.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Nationals have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (two of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Nationals have been victorious in 23, or 39.7%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has come away with a win two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (272 total), Washington is the 24th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.65 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule