The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has eight doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks while hitting .240.

Ruiz has gotten a hit in 30 of 52 games this season (57.7%), including 13 multi-hit games (25.0%).

Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (11.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Ruiz has an RBI in 20 of 52 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 of 52 games (28.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 26 .245 AVG .235 .294 OBP .322 .362 SLG .412 7 XBH 8 2 HR 5 11 RBI 15 9/4 K/BB 8/11 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings