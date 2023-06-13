The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (.188 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Braves.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .251 with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Candelario has gotten a hit in 36 of 61 games this year (59.0%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (26.2%).

Looking at the 61 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (13.1%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has driven home a run in 17 games this season (27.9%), including more than one RBI in 18.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 25 games this season (41.0%), including multiple runs in five games.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 28 .240 AVG .264 .328 OBP .331 .421 SLG .473 15 XBH 12 3 HR 5 12 RBI 18 29/12 K/BB 22/10 0 SB 1

