The Washington Commanders have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 23rd-ranked in the league as of June 18.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Washington Betting Insights

Washington compiled an 8-8-1 ATS record last year.

A total of five Commanders games last season hit the over.

On defense, Washington was a top-five unit last season, ranking third-best by surrendering only 304.6 yards per game. It ranked 20th on offense (330.3 yards per game).

The Commanders put up a 4-5 record at home and were 4-3-1 away last year.

Washington posted a 4-4-1 record as the favored team, and posted a 4-4 record as underdogs.

In the NFC East the Commanders won only two games (2-3-1), and in the conference overall they went 5-6-1.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett had 12 touchdown passes and six interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 64.0% of his throws for 2,608 yards (163.0 per game).

On the ground, Brissett scored two touchdowns and accumulated 243 yards.

In the passing game, Terry McLaurin scored five TDs, catching 77 balls for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game).

Antonio Gibson rushed for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

Curtis Samuel had 64 receptions for 656 yards (38.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

Cody Barton recorded two interceptions to go with 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds Cardinals September 10 1 - +20000 @ Broncos September 17 2 - +4000 Bills September 24 3 - +800 @ Eagles October 1 4 - +700 Bears October 5 5 - +5000 @ Falcons October 15 6 - +8000 @ Giants October 22 7 - +5000 Eagles October 29 8 - +700 @ Patriots November 5 9 - +5000 @ Seahawks November 12 10 - +3000 Giants November 19 11 - +5000 @ Cowboys November 23 12 - +1600 Dolphins December 3 13 - +2500 @ Rams December 17 15 - +8000 @ Jets December 24 16 - +1600 49ers December 31 17 - +900 Cowboys January 7 18 - +1600

Odds are current as of June 13 at 5:15 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.