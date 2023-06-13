Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Astros - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Alex Call and the Washington Nationals face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Hunter Brown) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .213 with eight doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.
- In 54.2% of his games this year (32 of 59), Call has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (18.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 59 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (5.1%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Call has an RBI in 14 of 59 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 19 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|30
|.222
|AVG
|.204
|.280
|OBP
|.331
|.296
|SLG
|.291
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|27/9
|K/BB
|21/17
|2
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.34 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 13th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.82 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 35th, 1.215 WHIP ranks 40th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 10th.
