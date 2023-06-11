Bryce Elder and Trevor Williams will start for their respective teams when the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals square off on Sunday at Truist Park, at 1:35 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 49 home runs as a team.

Washington is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 266 (4.2 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 441 as a team.

Washington averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.69 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.473 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Williams (2-4) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has two quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Williams has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Phillies L 11-3 Home Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 6/6/2023 Diamondbacks L 10-5 Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Home Patrick Corbin Zach Davies 6/9/2023 Braves L 3-2 Away Josiah Gray AJ Smith-Shawver 6/10/2023 Braves L 6-4 Away MacKenzie Gore Jared Shuster 6/11/2023 Braves - Away Trevor Williams Bryce Elder 6/13/2023 Astros - Away Jake Irvin Hunter Brown 6/14/2023 Astros - Away Patrick Corbin Ronel Blanco 6/15/2023 Astros - Away Josiah Gray Framber Valdez 6/16/2023 Marlins - Home MacKenzie Gore Sandy Alcantara 6/17/2023 Marlins - Home Trevor Williams Braxton Garrett

