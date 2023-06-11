See the injury report for the Washington Mystics (4-3), which currently has just one player listed on it, as the Mystics prepare for their matchup with the Seattle Storm (1-5) at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, June 11 at 3:00 PM ET.

On Friday when these teams last met, the Mystics bested the Storm 73-66.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Myisha Hines-Allen Out Knee 2.0 3.5 0.5

Mystics vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Mystics Player Leaders

Elena Delle Donne paces the Mystics in scoring (18.6 points per game), and posts 7.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists. She also averages 0.9 steals and 1.0 block.

Shakira Austin is No. 1 on the Mystics in rebounding (9.3 per game), and produces 13.9 points and 1.1 assists. She also posts 1.1 steals and 1.0 block.

Natasha Cloud is the Mystics' top assist person (6.1 per game), and she produces 9.7 points and 2.9 rebounds. Her assist average ranks her fifth in the league.

Brittney Sykes gives the Mystics 9.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. She also delivers 1.9 steals (fifth in league) and 0.1 blocked shots.

Ariel Atkins is putting up 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, making 33.3% of her shots from the field and 25.0% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

