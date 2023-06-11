Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lane Thomas -- batting .268 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on June 11 at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBI) against the Braves.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 69 hits, which is best among Washington hitters this season, while batting .284 with 24 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 75th and he is 53rd in slugging.
- Thomas enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .350 with one homer.
- In 77.4% of his 62 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 14.5% of his games in 2023 (nine of 62), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 33.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- In 53.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|.301
|AVG
|.267
|.346
|OBP
|.328
|.512
|SLG
|.417
|15
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|11
|27/8
|K/BB
|40/9
|5
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (62 total, one per game).
- Elder (4-0 with a 2.26 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the righty went six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.26), 29th in WHIP (1.144), and 44th in K/9 (8).
