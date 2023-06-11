On Sunday, Keibert Ruiz (.514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .234 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks.

Ruiz has gotten a hit in 29 of 51 games this season (56.9%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (23.5%).

Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (11.8%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.3% of his games this year, Ruiz has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (7.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 of 51 games (27.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 25 .245 AVG .224 .294 OBP .315 .362 SLG .408 7 XBH 8 2 HR 5 11 RBI 14 9/4 K/BB 8/11 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings