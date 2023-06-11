The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (.182 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .250 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 21 walks.

Candelario has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has hit a home run in seven games this season (11.7%), homering in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Candelario has an RBI in 16 of 60 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 24 of 60 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 27 .240 AVG .262 .328 OBP .325 .421 SLG .449 15 XBH 11 3 HR 4 12 RBI 16 29/12 K/BB 22/9 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings