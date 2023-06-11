Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corey Dickerson -- batting .233 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on June 11 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson is hitting .260 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- In 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%), Dickerson has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 18 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Dickerson has driven in a run in six games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|.227
|AVG
|.286
|.250
|OBP
|.355
|.273
|SLG
|.571
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|7
|7/1
|K/BB
|4/3
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (62 total, one per game).
- Elder (4-0 with a 2.26 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 2.26 ERA ranks fourth, 1.144 WHIP ranks 29th, and 8 K/9 ranks 44th.
