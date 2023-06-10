Riley Adams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and Riley Adams, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Riley Adams At The Plate
- Adams is hitting .286 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
- Adams has picked up a hit in seven of 12 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has homered in two of 12 games played this year, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season (25.0%), Adams has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three of 12 games so far this year.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|.357
|AVG
|.143
|.419
|OBP
|.250
|.643
|SLG
|.357
|5
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|11/3
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff paces the league.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.74).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 61 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Shuster (2-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.99 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, May 31, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.99, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .202 against him.
