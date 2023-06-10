The Vegas Golden Knights take the road to square off with the Florida Panthers for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 10, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 2-1 edge in the series.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 6/8/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 6/5/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 7-2 VEG 6/3/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 5-2 VEG 3/7/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 2-1 FLA 1/12/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 4-2 VEG

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers rank 21st in goals against, giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Panthers are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) during that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have allowed 225 total goals this season (2.7 per game), 11th in the league.

The Golden Knights have 267 goals this season (3.3 per game), 14th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 40 goals during that time.

Golden Knights Key Players