The Atlanta Braves (39-24) will attempt to keep a six-game winning streak going when they host the Washington Nationals (25-37) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Braves will give the ball to Jared Shuster (2-2, 4.99 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to MacKenzie Gore (3-4, 3.66 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Shuster - ATL (2-2, 4.99 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-4, 3.66 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.66 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.66, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .258 batting average against him.

Gore is trying to claim his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Gore will try to prolong a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 12 outings this season.

MacKenzie Gore vs. Braves

He will take the mound against a Braves offense that is hitting .264 as a unit (third in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .468 (second in the league) with 105 total home runs (third in MLB action).

In 5 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Braves this season, Gore has a 1.69 ERA and a 1.313 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .176.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jared Shuster

The Braves' Shuster (2-2) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, May 31.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.99, a 1.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.337 in six games this season.

He has one quality starts in six chances this season.

Shuster has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Jared Shuster vs. Nationals

The Nationals rank 24th in MLB with 262 runs scored this season. They have a .262 batting average this campaign with 48 home runs (29th in the league).

The Nationals have gone 6-for-17 with a double and four RBI in 4 2/3 innings this season against the left-hander.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.