How to Watch the Nationals vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 10
The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario will square off against the Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Truist Park.
Nationals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 48 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Fueled by 158 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 23rd in MLB with a .387 slugging percentage this season.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
- Washington ranks 24th in the majors with 262 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.325).
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.
- Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Washington has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.66) in the majors this season.
- The Nationals have a combined 1.478 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals' MacKenzie Gore (3-4) will make his 13th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Gore will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- In 12 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-2
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Matt Strahm
|6/4/2023
|Phillies
|L 11-3
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ranger Suárez
|6/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 10-5
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Tommy Henry
|6/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Zach Davies
|6/9/2023
|Braves
|L 3-2
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|6/10/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Jared Shuster
|6/11/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Bryce Elder
|6/13/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Hunter Brown
|6/14/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Ronel Blanco
|6/15/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Framber Valdez
|6/16/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Sandy Alcantara
