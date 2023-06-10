Saturday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (39-24) versus the Washington Nationals (25-37) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:10 PM on June 10.

The Braves will give the nod to Jared Shuster (2-2, 4.99 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with MacKenzie Gore (3-4, 3.66 ERA).

Nationals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-6.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Washington and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have failed to cover the spread each time.

The Nationals have come away with 22 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a win-loss record of 9-12 when favored by +150 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Washington scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (262 total, 4.2 per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.66 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Schedule