The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia (hitting .256 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

Jared Shuster TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .275 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 118th, and he is 117th in the league in slugging.

Garcia has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

Looking at the 55 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (9.1%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has driven home a run in 20 games this season (36.4%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 36.4% of his games this season (20 of 55), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 25 .257 AVG .295 .289 OBP .336 .372 SLG .410 6 XBH 8 3 HR 2 12 RBI 15 12/6 K/BB 18/7 3 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings