Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses leads Washington in OBP (.350), slugging percentage (.399) and OPS (.749) this season.
- He ranks 10th in batting average, 48th in on base percentage, and 106th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.
- In 43 of 59 games this season (72.9%) Meneses has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (33.9%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 59 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Meneses has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (35.6%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (8.5%).
- He has scored a run in 23 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|26
|.301
|AVG
|.309
|.336
|OBP
|.367
|.368
|SLG
|.436
|8
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|17
|30/7
|K/BB
|18/10
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Braves' 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Shuster (2-2 with a 4.99 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday, May 31 against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.99 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .202 to his opponents.
