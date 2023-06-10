On Saturday, Jeimer Candelario (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Jared Shuster. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario is batting .250 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 21 walks.
  • Candelario has had a hit in 34 of 59 games this season (57.6%), including multiple hits 16 times (27.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in 11.9% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In 27.1% of his games this year, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 40.7% of his games this year (24 of 59), with two or more runs four times (6.8%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 26
.240 AVG .262
.328 OBP .328
.421 SLG .456
15 XBH 11
3 HR 4
12 RBI 16
29/12 K/BB 22/9
0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace the league.
  • The Braves' 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow 61 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Shuster (2-2 with a 4.99 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, May 31, the lefty went 5 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.99, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .202 batting average against him.
