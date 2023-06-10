Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .265 with five doubles, a home run and 24 walks.
- Smith has recorded a hit in 38 of 59 games this season (64.4%), including 18 multi-hit games (30.5%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- In 18.6% of his games this year, Smith has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (5.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 23 of 59 games (39.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|.269
|AVG
|.260
|.333
|OBP
|.362
|.311
|SLG
|.290
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|8
|23/10
|K/BB
|14/14
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Shuster (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.99 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday, May 31 against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 4.99 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .202 to opposing hitters.
