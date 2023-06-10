The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is batting .223 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks.
  • Abrams has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
  • He has homered in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 56), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Abrams has driven home a run in 16 games this season (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • In 19 games this season (33.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 26
.235 AVG .211
.284 OBP .257
.382 SLG .379
9 XBH 8
3 HR 3
10 RBI 19
20/4 K/BB 27/4
4 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Braves' 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
  • Shuster (2-2 with a 4.99 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, May 31, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In six games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.99 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .202 to his opponents.
