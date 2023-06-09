Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the charge for the Atlanta Braves (38-24) on Friday, June 9, when they match up with Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (25-36) at Truist Park at 7:20 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +165 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 10.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (4-5, 3.09 ERA)

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 52 times and won 32, or 61.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Braves have a 12-4 record (winning 75% of their games).

Atlanta has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 6-3 across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have come away with 22 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious seven times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Nationals vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+170) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+135) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

