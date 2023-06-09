Ozzie Albies and Jeimer Candelario will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals hit the field at Truist Park on Friday, at 7:20 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 48 home runs as a team.

Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .263 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 260 (4.3 per game).

The Nationals have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only seven times per game on average.

Washington averages just 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Washington has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.70) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.478 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Josiah Gray (4-5) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has earned a quality start five times in 12 starts this season.

Gray has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Phillies W 8-7 Home Josiah Gray Zack Wheeler 6/3/2023 Phillies L 4-2 Home MacKenzie Gore Matt Strahm 6/4/2023 Phillies L 11-3 Home Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 6/6/2023 Diamondbacks L 10-5 Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Home Patrick Corbin Zach Davies 6/9/2023 Braves - Away Josiah Gray AJ Smith-Shawver 6/10/2023 Braves - Away MacKenzie Gore Jared Shuster 6/11/2023 Braves - Away Trevor Williams Bryce Elder 6/13/2023 Astros - Away Jake Irvin Hunter Brown 6/14/2023 Astros - Away Patrick Corbin Ronel Blanco 6/15/2023 Astros - Away Josiah Gray Framber Valdez

