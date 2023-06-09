Magdalena Frech 2023 Viking Open Nottingham Odds
The Viking Open Nottingham field is shrinking in Nottingham, United Kingdom, as Magdalena Frech plays in a quarterfinal against Jodie Anna Burrage. Frech's odds are +1100 to win this tournament at Nottingham Tennis Centre.
Frech at the 2023 Viking Open Nottingham
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 9-19
- Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre
- Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Frech's Next Match
Frech will face Burrage in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16 at 5:00 AM ET, after getting past Lin Zhu in the last round 6-2, 6-4.
Frech Stats
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Frech beat No. 39-ranked Zhu, 6-2, 6-4.
- Frech is 27-24 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament titles.
- Frech is 5-3 on grass over the past 12 months.
- Frech has played 20.8 games per match in her 51 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.
- On grass, Frech has played eight matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 21.4 games per match while winning 53.8% of games.
- Over the past 12 months, Frech has won 63.5% of her service games, and she has won 35.8% of her return games.
- Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Frech has won 70.1% of her games on serve and 36.9% on return.
