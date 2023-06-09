Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Luis Garcia -- with an on-base percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, 87 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Atlanta Braves, with AJ Smith-Shawver on the mound, on June 9 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks while batting .271.
- Garcia has had a hit in 33 of 54 games this season (61.1%), including multiple hits 18 times (33.3%).
- In five games this year, he has gone deep (9.3%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 19 games this year (35.2%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 37.0% of his games this year (20 of 54), he has scored, and in six of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.230
|AVG
|.300
|.273
|OBP
|.348
|.393
|SLG
|.400
|5
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|8
|5/4
|K/BB
|7/5
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.80 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Smith-Shawver will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 20-year-old righty has one appearance out of the bullpen this season.
