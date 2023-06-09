Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz and his .528 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has eight doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks while hitting .238.
- In 29 of 50 games this year (58.0%) Ruiz has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (24.0%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (12.0%), homering in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Ruiz has an RBI in 19 of 50 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 14 games this season (28.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.246
|AVG
|.262
|.295
|OBP
|.333
|.333
|SLG
|.400
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|5/3
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 61 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Smith-Shawver will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 20-year-old right-hander has one appearance in relief this season.
