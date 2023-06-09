On Friday, Joey Meneses (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be AJ Smith-Shawver. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has an OPS of .749, fueled by an OBP of .352 to go with a slugging percentage of .397. All three of those stats lead Washington hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 113th in the league in slugging.

In 72.4% of his 58 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

In 58 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Meneses has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (34.5%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (8.6%).

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (39.7%), including three games with multiple runs (5.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .253 AVG .321 .263 OBP .361 .280 SLG .462 2 XBH 7 0 HR 2 4 RBI 12 17/1 K/BB 15/5 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings