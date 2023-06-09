Jeimer Candelario and his .386 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Atlanta Braves and AJ Smith-Shawver on June 9 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .253 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 58.6% of his games this year (34 of 58), with more than one hit 16 times (27.6%).

Looking at the 58 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (12.1%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has driven home a run in 16 games this season (27.6%), including more than one RBI in 17.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 24 times this year (41.4%), including four games with multiple runs (6.9%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .250 AVG .183 .311 OBP .211 .426 SLG .296 8 XBH 4 2 HR 2 6 RBI 8 17/5 K/BB 14/2 0 SB 0

