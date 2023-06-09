Dominic Smith -- batting .243 with a double and two walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Atlanta Braves, with AJ Smith-Shawver on the mound, on June 9 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has 58 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .352.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 157th in the league in slugging.

In 65.5% of his 58 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of 58 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Smith has had an RBI in 11 games this year (19.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.2%).

In 23 games this season (39.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .250 AVG .290 .314 OBP .405 .313 SLG .306 2 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 6 13/5 K/BB 9/11 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings