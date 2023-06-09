Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Corey Dickerson (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI), battle starter AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson is batting .255 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- In 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), Dickerson has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 17 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Dickerson has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|.227
|AVG
|.280
|.250
|OBP
|.357
|.273
|SLG
|.600
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|7
|7/1
|K/BB
|4/3
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 61 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Smith-Shawver starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- The 20-year-old right-hander has pitched out of the bullpen one time this season.
