The Washington Nationals, including Corey Dickerson (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI), battle starter AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson is batting .255 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.

In 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), Dickerson has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of 17 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Dickerson has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 .227 AVG .280 .250 OBP .357 .273 SLG .600 1 XBH 4 0 HR 2 2 RBI 7 7/1 K/BB 4/3 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings